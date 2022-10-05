Four militants killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said
Four militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.
Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in the Drach area of Shopian, while a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the Moolu area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
"Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian," Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.
He said a local terrorist of the proscribed outfit LeT was killed in an encounter in Moolu.
In the Drach operation, two of the three killed terrorists were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, Kumar said.
They were involved in the killing of Special Police Officer (SPO) Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama and a migrant labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in the district, he said.
The gunfight started after a joint team of Police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.
There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.