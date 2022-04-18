Four police personnel injured in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four jawans, three of them belonging to the district police and another from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), sustained injuries in the firing," the IG said.



The injured personnel were shifted to the Bijapur district hospital and later two of them, Head Constables Tukeshwar Dhruv and Om Prakash Diwan Dhruv of the district police, were airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, he said, adding that all of them were stated to be out of danger.