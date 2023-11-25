Nation

Four students die in stampede at Kerala's Cochin University

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations

The injured were brought to the Kalamassery Medical College
PTI

Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release.

