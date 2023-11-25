Four students die in stampede at Kerala's Cochin University
The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations
;
Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.
The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.
"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release.
