Four TDP MLAs suspended from AP Assembly

The TDP members created a ruckus in the House to demand a debate on deaths due to illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem town of West Godavari district. As soon as the House met for the day, the opposition legislators were on their feet insisting for a debate on the issue.



The Speaker rejected their notice for the adjournment motion on the ground that the issue was closed last week after Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a statement, clarifying the government stand.



However, the TDP members alleged that the government was hiding the truth by branding liquor deaths as normal deaths and demanded debate on the issue. They trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans even as the question hour was taken up in the House.