Four Telangana cops suspended over custodial death due to torture

Qadeer was let off on February 2. His family alleged that he was tortured by police using third-degree methods.



Due to the alleged torture, Qadeer could not stand on his feet, and his kidneys were also damaged. On February 9, he was admitted to a hospital in Medak.



As Qadeer's condition kept deteriorating, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on February 17. He is survived by his wife and two children.



The body was handed over to the family members early Saturday morning after autopsy and it was later buried in Medak.