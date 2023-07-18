Four terrorists killed in 24 hours in J&K's Poonch

"Along with the terrorists four AK 47, two Pistols & other war like stores were also recovered . Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist initiated incidents in #Rajouri & #Poonch area. Search Operations are still in Progress”.

The encounter had started on Monday on the basis of specific intelligence input.

On Monday, the Army foiled a major infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bahadur sector of Poonch district after which a massive cordon and search operation was jointly started by the Army and the local police in the area.