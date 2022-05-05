Four terrorists nabbed in Haryana's Karnal, arms & ammunition seized

"They were in touch with a Pakistan-based man Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons. Rinda used to drop weapons and explosives at a pre-designated location in the fields in Ferozepur with the help of drones," he said, adding "we are ascertaining the terrorist outfit with which they were associated with".



Punia said Gurpreet Singh, the key accused, had met Rajbir Singh, an associate of Rinda, in jail.



"Rinda is involved in terror activities, he supplies arms and drugs and sends location to them and their task is to transport these explosives and arms..," he said.



They will be produced before a court and taken on police remand after which they will be questioned in detail.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rohtak, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said investigations in the case were underway and police were conducting an in depth probe.



Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij told reporters that "four terrorists were going in the Innova vehicle. We arrested them on the basis of inputs and arms and ammunition has been recovered. Further probe is on".



"Preliminary investigations have revealed certain things, which we need to cross check and ascertain more categorically," Director General of Police, P K Agrawal told PTI.



When asked if the arms and ammunition they were transporting were dropped in the fields in Ferozepur in Punjab using a drone from Pakistan, the DGP said, "That is what they have told, but these details we need to verify and establish the veracity of these facts".



After the vehicle was intercepted in Karnal, a bomb disposal squad and forensic experts reached the spot, police said.



Haryana Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team to conduct further probe.



A case under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and under the provisions of the Arms Act and the Explosive Substance Act has been registered.