Fourth Covid wave in India from June, says Study

The research was led by Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar and Shalabh of IIT Kanpur's Mathematic department using a mixture of Gaussian distribution based on the data on Zimbabwe.



This IIT-K study has been published as a pre-print in MedRxiv and is yet to be peer-reviewed.



According to the researchers, the data indicates that the fourth wave of Covid in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020.



"Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022 and ends on October 24, 2022," the study said.