Fourth Manipur BJP legislator quits govt post in 12 days

As the resentment among a section of BJP MLAs against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh grows, another ruling party legislator, Raghumani Singh, on Monday resigned as the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA) Chairman.



Bureaucrat-turned-politician Singh is the fourth BJP MLA to quit their government posts in less than two week, claiming that they were not given due responsibility, funds or authority to function in their posts.



Singh, who was elected as an MLA from the Uripok Assembly constituency in last year's polls, said in his resignation letter to the Chief Minister: "For personal reasons and also in the public interest, it is felt that my continuance as Chairman of the MANIREDA is not called for at this juncture. Therefore, I hereby tender my resignation from the said post of Chairman and the same may kindly be accepted."