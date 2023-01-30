'Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism,' Hindenburg says in response to Adani hit back

The Hindenburg Study has responded to the counterarguments of the Adani Group stating that "fraud cannot be camouflaged by nationalism."

In its response, to Adani's 413-page rebuttal, that its report was an attack on India, Hindenburg termed it a bloated response that ignored response to key allegations.

Hindenburg said, "In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself. We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation."