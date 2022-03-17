Free LPG cylinders twice a year but not on Holi, Diwali

The Ujjwala scheme, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ballia in May 2016, is credited to have played a crucial role in the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and now in the 2022 UP polls.



While around 1.47 crore connections were provided during the first phase of the scheme in UP, the second phase which was rolled out from Mahoba in August last year proposed an additional 20 lakh gas connections.



According to sources in the state government, the implementation of the scheme entailing free LPG cylinders twice a year will incur an expenditure of around Rs 4,000 crore annually.