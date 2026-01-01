Congress promises ‘transparent, accountable governance’ in BMC poll pitch
Mumbai Congress chief targets Mahayuti over civic ‘failures’, promises reforms in health, transport and education ahead of 15 January elections
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday launched the party’s vision for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, claiming the Congress aims to “free Mumbai from corruption” and restore transparent and accountable civic governance in the country’s financial capital.
Addressing a press conference here, Gaikwad alleged that the ruling Mahayuti alliance — comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — had “looted the rights and funds of Mumbaikars” over the past several years, resulting in stalled civic services and administrative failures.
The BMC has been under a government-appointed administrator since early 2022, after the expiry of the civic body’s term. Before that, the undivided Shiv Sena had ruled the corporation for nearly two decades.
Gaikwad, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, claimed that between 2017 and 2022, the BMC’s performance stood at just 38 per cent, citing poor urban planning and ineffective handling of the city’s growing challenges.
She levelled a series of allegations against the ruling alliance, including:
Misuse of municipal finances: Alleged diversion of Rs 12,000 crore from BMC fixed deposits in 2022.
Civic and environmental failures: Failure to control air pollution, with Mumbai topping pollution charts in 2023.
Public transport losses: A Rs 2,000-crore loss at the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking in 2024 amid attempts at privatisation.
Gaikwad also alleged irregularities in the desilting of the Mithi river, a critical flood-mitigation exercise for the city.
“Our focus is to free Mumbai from corruption and provide transparent, accountable governance,” she said, asserting that the Congress would prioritise citizen-centric administration if voted to power.
Outlining the party’s roadmap for what she described as a “progressive Mumbai”, Gaikwad said the Congress would:
Expand the BEST fleet to over 6,000 buses,
Introduce a Universal Free Health Card with free medicines for all residents, and
Reopen and upgrade Marathi-medium schools across the city.
She also promised to increase Mumbai’s water supply capacity to 5,000 million litres per day, ensure effective implementation of the Street Vendors Act, 2014 with clearly demarcated hawker-free zones, and impose stricter controls on pollution caused by construction activities.
Gaikwad said a detailed manifesto would be released next week in consultation with alliance partners, reaffirming the Congress’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of Mumbaikars.
Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the BMC, will be held on 15 January, with counting scheduled for the following day.
With PTI inputs
