Congress promises ‘transparent, accountable governance’ in BMC poll pitch

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday launched the party’s vision for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, claiming the Congress aims to “free Mumbai from corruption” and restore transparent and accountable civic governance in the country’s financial capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Gaikwad alleged that the ruling Mahayuti alliance — comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — had “looted the rights and funds of Mumbaikars” over the past several years, resulting in stalled civic services and administrative failures.

The BMC has been under a government-appointed administrator since early 2022, after the expiry of the civic body’s term. Before that, the undivided Shiv Sena had ruled the corporation for nearly two decades.

Gaikwad, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, claimed that between 2017 and 2022, the BMC’s performance stood at just 38 per cent, citing poor urban planning and ineffective handling of the city’s growing challenges.

She levelled a series of allegations against the ruling alliance, including: