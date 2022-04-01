Free OPD, IPD facilities for Rajasthan residents begin from today

As per the officials, "From April 1, the dry run for free check-ups has started in the government hospitals. It will continue for one month and during this tenure, problems being faced in execution of the scheme will be identified and resolved. The scheme will formally be launched on May 1."



The order issued by secretary health Ashutosh Pednekar and secretary (medical education) Vaibhav Galria highlighted the announcement made by the Chief Minister that all OPD and IPD facilities have been made free for the residents of the state.



No fee will be required for the registration in OPD and IPD in the government medical institutions, said health minister Parsadi Meena adding that all medicines and tests in the government hospitals shall be made free of cost to patients which include free CT Scans, MRIs and dialysis.



The doctor at the government hospital will further ensure that medicines prescribed are available at the drug distribution centre of the hospital.