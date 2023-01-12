Free Sarees, dhotis for Pongal: TN govt to engage 3,000 more power looms

Sources in the Handloom department told IANS that only 60 to 70 per cent of the production of sarees has been completed while only 45 to 50 per cent of the production of dhotis is completed. With Pongal on Sunday, almost half of the eligible will not be able to get the free dhotis from the government and 30 per cent of the women will not get sarees during the festival. This would mean that completing the order for dhotis and sarees may require a minimum of 30 days more.



It has to be seen whether any power loom cooperative society will come forward to execute the order from the government at this last moment.