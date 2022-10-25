Freedom of choice in marriage essence of personal liberty: Delhi High Court

Observing that freedom of choice in marriage is an intrinsic part of the Constitution and questions of faith have no bearing on the freedom to choose a life partner, the Delhi High Court has said the police is expected to act expeditiously and with sensitivity for protection of couples apprehending hostility from others including family members.

The court's observation came while dealing with bail pleas arising from a case involving an alleged attempt to murder and physical assault on the complainant man by the family of the woman, who married him against the wishes of her family.



The family members of the wife of the complainant abducted them and brutally beat him up, amputated his private part with an axe and also inflicted stab injuries, according to the complaint.



The court said it was unfortunate that necessary steps for ensuring the safety and security of the couple were not initiated by the police station concerned on their complaint when they were expected to act with promptitude and any such lapse cannot be accepted and thus called for action against those responsible.