French Open badminton: Satwik, Chirag clinch men's doubles title

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the French Open Super 2022 badminton tournament men's doubles title after defeating Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in straight games 21-13, 21-19 in final, in Paris on Sunday.

With this, Satwik and Chirag's also won their first-ever super 750 and second BWF World Tour title this year.

This was their fourth BWF World Tour title, but the previous three were lower tier tournaments. Their first, the Hyderabad Open 2018, was a Super 100 tournament while the Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022 were both Super 500 events.