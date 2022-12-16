Fresh FIRs against Mehul Choksi, others in bank loan fraud case

"NBL and other during the period from April 1, 2010 to January 31, 2018 were hatched criminal conspiracy to cheat consortium banks led by PNB, in the matter of sanctioned credit facilities. NBL is a subsidiary of Gitanjali Gems Ltd and that NBL is dominantly controlled and managed by Choksi. The accused siphoned off funds and were involved in the diversion of sanctioned credit limits. NBL was later declared as NPA and reported it as fraud to RBI," read the CBI FIR accessed by IANS.



The second complaint against Choksi and others was also received in March 2022 in which they were accused of committing bank loan fraud of Rs 5,564.54 crore to consortium of 28 member banks led by ICICI Bank Ltd.



Gitanjali Gems Ltd. and other accused, during the period from 2010 to 2018 were party to criminal conspiracy to cheat consortium of 28 member banks led by ICICI Bank Ltd in the matter of sanctioned credit facilities.