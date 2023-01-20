Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, 278 roads closed

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate snowfall on Friday while intermittent rains occurred across the state under the influence of western disturbances, leading to the closure of 278 roads.

Jalori Jot and Rohtang Pass in Kullu received 60 and 45 cm of snow respectively while the south portal of the Atal Tunnel and Chansel each witnessed 30 cm of snowfall.

Chaurdhar and Dodrakwar recorded 25 cm of snow, Khadrala 16 cm and Jakho peak in Shimla and adjoining areas of Kufri received three to 10 cm of snow. Manali, Gohar and Tinder received 16 mm, 11 mm and 8.3 mm of rain followed by Nahan and Bhuntar each logging 5.7 mm of rainfall.