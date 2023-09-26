Fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over East India from Sep 29: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of northwest and adjoining western India during next 2-3 days while a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over East India from Friday.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that in East India, the weather forecast indicates the likelihood of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till Saturday.

"Additionally, Odisha can anticipate similar conditions on Friday and Saturday, while Jharkhand may experience them on Saturday. Furthermore, isolated episodes of very heavy rainfall are anticipated over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands till Saturday," said the weather forecast agency.