From 20,000 films, CBFC certification dipped to 8,299 in Covid year: Parliamentary panel

Film certification dipped to 8,299 films in 2020-21, the Covid-19 year, as against a high of 22,570 in the pre-pandemic year of 2018-19, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry told a Parliamentary panel.

The Covid-19 year also saw the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) prescribing modifications or cuts to 17.77 per cent of the total 8,299 films submitted for certification, the report said.

The CBFC issues about 20,000 certifications for films every year across different categories such as Indian long films, Indian short films, foreign long films and foreign short films, the ministry told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology which reviewed the functioning of the CBFC.

According to information furnished to the Committee, a total of 22,570 films were certified in 2018-19, 20,593 in 2019-20, 8,299 in 2020-21 and 12,719 in 2021-22.