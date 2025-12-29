From chalkboards to chasing strays: Delhi teachers have a new role

In a new directive issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), teachers in Delhi will be appointed as nodal officers to manage stray dog-related issues around schools and educational premises. The move aims to enhance public safety in line with the Supreme Court’s 7 November order and subsequent administrative instructions.

According to a 5 December circular, district education officers have been asked to designate teachers as nodal officers and submit their details, including contact information, to the directorate. These details will be displayed prominently outside schools, stadiums, and sports complexes to increase public awareness. In North West A district alone, 118 teachers have been appointed nodal officers, with three designated for broader zones.

However, teachers' associations have raised concerns about the impact on teaching quality, especially as pre-board examinations are currently underway in several schools.