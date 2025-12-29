From chalkboards to chasing strays: Delhi teachers have a new role
Education directorate mandates teachers to handle stray dog-related matters, sparks concerns over impact on teaching duties
In a new directive issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), teachers in Delhi will be appointed as nodal officers to manage stray dog-related issues around schools and educational premises. The move aims to enhance public safety in line with the Supreme Court’s 7 November order and subsequent administrative instructions.
According to a 5 December circular, district education officers have been asked to designate teachers as nodal officers and submit their details, including contact information, to the directorate. These details will be displayed prominently outside schools, stadiums, and sports complexes to increase public awareness. In North West A district alone, 118 teachers have been appointed nodal officers, with three designated for broader zones.
However, teachers' associations have raised concerns about the impact on teaching quality, especially as pre-board examinations are currently underway in several schools.
Sant Ram, president of a government teachers' association, criticised the move, stating that assigning non-teaching duties during school hours is unfair to students and affects academic focus.
"If teachers are allowed to focus only on education during school days, it will be in the best interest of society and the country. Such duties can be assigned during vacations but diverting teachers during the academic session is an injustice to children," he said.
The associations also questioned why animal welfare departments are not handling the matter and warned that repeatedly assigning non-academic roles erodes the dignity of the teaching profession. Similar directives involving the deployment of teachers for animal welfare tasks have been issued in several other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh.
The DoE has marked the assignment as a top priority in efforts to comply with judicial directives and ensure the safety of students and staff.
With PTI inputs
