From Kerala to Keralam: a cultural assertion with political resonance

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, 24 February, approved the Kerala state government’s proposal to alter the name of the state from “Kerala” to “Keralam”. Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this move signals a significant cultural and political assertion of regional identity, as the state seeks to align its official nomenclature with its linguistic heritage.

The resolution for this change was first passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on June 24, 2024, emphasizing that “The name of our State is ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam Language.” The Assembly noted the historic demand highlighting that since the formation of Kerala on November 1, 1956, based on linguistic lines, the constitutional name has remained “Kerala,” a Sanskritised form differing from the Malayalam usage. The resolution further appealed, “This Assembly unanimously appeals to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution for modifying the name as ‘Keralam’.”

Article 3 of the Indian Constitution empowers Parliament to alter the name, boundaries, or area of a state. Importantly, the process requires the President’s recommendation and consultation with the state legislature, which serves as a safeguard for federal principles. Accordingly, with Union Cabinet approval now secured, the President will refer the “Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026” to the state legislature for its views before the bill is introduced in Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah played a key role in fast-tracking the process. The Ministry of Home Affairs coordinated with the Ministry of Law and Justice, whose Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department concurred with the proposal. This bureaucratic synergy indicates the central government’s willingness to honour regional cultural demands, possibly setting a precedent for similar requests from other states.

Politically, the approval resonates with the broader narrative of cultural nationalism promoted by the ruling government, which often stresses India’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity within unity. According to political analyst Dr. Anjali Menon, “Changing Kerala’s name to ‘Keralam’ not only rightfully acknowledges the state’s native linguistic identity but also signals the Centre’s sensitivity towards regional aspirations. It is a strategic reaffirmation of India’s federal character.”

However, the move may have varied reactions among different political quarters. Critics argue the focus should remain on development rather than symbolic changes, while supporters view it as a reclamation of authentic identity. The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has defended the step as a “long-overdue recognition of Kerala’s cultural ethos”.

As India continues to negotiate its complex linguistic landscape, Kerala’s name change decision highlights the delicate balance between national integration and regional pride. Once the parliamentary process is complete, the state will officially be known as “Keralam,” a symbolic yet powerful assertion of the Malayali identity within the Indian nationalism.

