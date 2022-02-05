From Nagpur to Jaipur, demand for upskilling grows in tier 2 cities

"The increasing traction and adoption of upskilling amongst smaller Indian cities is an indicator of how geographical barriers are being broken," said commenting on the report, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning.



Nearly 79 per cent professionals among those surveyed are looking to upskill in 2022, surpassing 2021 levels.



"Data science, artificial intelligence and software development are the most preferred domains and 62 per cent people feel that going back to the office won't affect their plan to upskill," the findings showed.



As jobs in newer domains soared high in 2021, more than 70 per cent of people chose to upskill to grab new opportunities.