From New York to London: Global protests amplify support for Sonam Wangchuk

The controversy surrounding the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination has spilled beyond India's borders, with solidarity demonstrations unfolding across major global cities in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose prolonged hunger strike has become a rallying point for protesters demanding accountability.

Members of the US-based advocacy group Hindus for Human Rights gathered at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in New York City's Union Square and in San Jose on Monday evening, holding placards backing Wangchuk and calling for transparency in the handling of the NEET controversy. Protesters also raised slogans critical of the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The wave of solidarity extended to Europe, with similar demonstrations staged outside the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Embassy in Dublin, the organisation said in a statement issued on Tuesday.