From New York to London: Global protests amplify support for Sonam Wangchuk
Solidarity campaign has spread to London and Dublin, where protesters back Wangchuk, demand NEET transparency and seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
The controversy surrounding the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination has spilled beyond India's borders, with solidarity demonstrations unfolding across major global cities in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose prolonged hunger strike has become a rallying point for protesters demanding accountability.
Members of the US-based advocacy group Hindus for Human Rights gathered at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in New York City's Union Square and in San Jose on Monday evening, holding placards backing Wangchuk and calling for transparency in the handling of the NEET controversy. Protesters also raised slogans critical of the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The wave of solidarity extended to Europe, with similar demonstrations staged outside the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Embassy in Dublin, the organisation said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
"Our protests sent a clear message — whether in New York or London, San Jose or Dublin — India's students deserve to be treated with fairness and dignity," the group said, urging the government to engage with the concerns of students and protesters. It added that India's youth deserve "honest answers and a future they can trust," while calling for dialogue, reform and accountability.
The international demonstrations come as Wangchuk's health remains under close watch. After fasting for more than three weeks, the activist was taken by the Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday when his condition deteriorated. Following directions from the Delhi High Court, he was later shifted to a private hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties have intensified pressure on the Centre by extending support to the protesters and organising demonstrations in Delhi over the handling of the NEET controversy.
As the agitation gathers momentum both within India and overseas, the demand for transparency, accountability and reforms in the examination system continues to resonate across continents.
With PTI inputs