From riot torn Manipur village, Roshibina wins silver in Asian Games

Three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh missed the opportunity to participate in the ongoing 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou as China did not provide them the visas, however, Naorem Roshibina Devi -- from ethnic riot ravaged Manipur managed to win the silver medal in women’s 60-kg Sanda final.

An eight-member Indian contingent participated in Wushu at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Naorem Roshibina Devi was India's only medal winner in the sport. She dedicated her silver medal to the people of her crisis-ridden home state.

Roshibina lost to home favourite Wu Xiaowei of China 0-2 in the final.

The 22-year-old, who won bronze in the same event at the 18th Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta, promised to win gold in the 20th Asian Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo (Japan) in 2026.

Fifteen years ago, at Kwakshiphai, a nondescript village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, a little girl spent her free time punching and kicking at an improvised punching bag she made at her residence, paving way to learn Wushu at Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Manipur capital Imphal.