From viral satire to 11 M followers: How Cockroach Janata Party overtook BJP in 4 days
What began as an online satirical response to CJI Surya Kant's controversial remark snowballed into one of India's fastest-growing social media movements
In an illustration of how internet culture can rapidly reshape political conversations, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical online movement launched less than a week ago, has emerged as one of the country's most talked-about social media phenomena, amassing millions of followers and overtaking the BJP's Instagram account in follower count in 'less than four days'.
The movement, launched by Abhijeet Dipke on 16 May, did not rely on traditional political organisation, party workers or grassroots campaigns. Instead, it grew through social media virality, humour and youth participation, turning an online controversy into a mass digital movement within days.
Unlike conventional political parties, the CJP framed itself as a satirical platform and invited supporters to join through online forms and social media engagement. Its rapid growth has fuelled debate over youth discontent, digital activism and the growing influence of meme-driven political participation in India.
Timeline: The rise of Cockroach Janata Party
15 May, 2026
A controversial "cockroach" remark linked to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant triggers widespread discussion on social media, providing the spark for what would soon become an online movement.
16 May, 2026
Abhijeet Dipke launches the Cockroach Janata Party as a satirical digital movement, inviting supporters to join through an online registration platform. Early membership registrations begin pouring in shortly after launch.
17 May, 2026
Membership surges into tens of thousands, with estimates ranging between 40,000 and 45,000 supporters as the campaign gains traction across social media platforms.
18 May, 2026
The movement's growth accelerates further, with registrations cross ing80,000 and may have approached one lakh members. The Instagram account also records a sharp rise in followers, crossing the three-million mark.
20 May, 2026
The party's Instagram following reaches around 9.3 million, transforming the satirical campaign into one of India's biggest online political talking points.
21 May, 2026
The Instagram account crosses 10 million followers, placing the figure above 11 million. The account has overtaken the BJP's Instagram handle in follower count despite being launched less than a week earlier.
The BJP comparison that drew national attention
The comparison with the BJP amplified the movement's visibility far beyond internet circles.
The BJP's Instagram account had accumulated its audience over several years and through a professionally managed digital operation supported by one of India's largest political organisations. The CJP, by contrast, was launched only days earlier and had just a few dozen posts when it overtook the BJP's follower count.
The CJP account had around 54 Instagram posts, while the BJP account had more than 18,000 posts. Despite the disparity in organisational resources and content volume, the satirical movement managed to attract a larger audience in a significantly shorter period.
The contrast between institutional political communication and internet-driven virality quickly became a story in itself, drawing attention from media organisations, political commentators and social media users.
Why the movement resonated
Observers attribute the movement's rapid growth to a combination of humour, frustration and ease of participation.
The campaign converted an insult into a collective identity, allowing users to participate through jokes, memes and symbolic support rather than formal political engagement. The approach aligned closely with online culture, where irony and satire often travel faster than conventional political messaging.
The movement also tapped into broader conversations around unemployment, political accountability and freedom of expression, themes that resonated strongly with younger users active on social media platforms.
Supporters were able to join, repost content and publicly associate themselves with the movement with minimal effort, creating a low barrier to participation and accelerating its spread across digital networks.
Beyond follower counts
While the CJP's social media success has been remarkable, analysts caution that online popularity does not necessarily translate into long-term political influence or organisational strength.
Traditional political parties derive their power from electoral structures, cadre networks, governance experience and sustained public engagement. Viral internet movements, by contrast, often depend on momentum, novelty and continued online participation.
Nevertheless, the rise of the Cockroach Janata Party has underscored the ability of digital platforms to reshape political narratives rapidly. Within less than a week, a satirical online campaign evolved into a nationwide talking point and briefly became more visible on Instagram than one of India's most established political parties — a development that many observers see as a defining example of internet-driven politics in 2026.
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