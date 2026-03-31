From waste to flame: Prayagraj vendor’s oil-powered ‘magical stove’
Aman Gupta experimented with an idea he came across online — eventually creating a stove powered by discarded “burnt mobil”
A street vendor in Prayagraj has turned crisis into innovation, building a “magical stove” that runs on waste engine oil amid concerns over LPG availability.
Aman Gupta, who runs a popular jalebi stall, devised the unconventional solution after his shop was forced to shut for four days due to difficulty in procuring gas cylinders during panic-driven demand. Determined to keep his business going, he experimented with an idea he came across online—eventually creating a stove powered by discarded “burnt mobil”.
The result: a steady flame comparable to an LPG stove, but fuelled by waste oil collected from local vehicle service stations.
“The flame is just as effective, and I am able to run my business without depending on gas cylinders,” Aman said, expressing satisfaction with his innovation. He now collects waste oil from local vehicle service stations and uses it efficiently to sustain his daily operations.
The innovation has quickly drawn attention in the locality, with residents praising the vendor’s ingenuity and resilience. Regular customers say his solution could inspire others facing similar challenges.
The development comes amid wider concerns over LPG supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia and global energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz, prompting calls for alternative fuel solutions and greater reliance on PNG in urban areas.
With IANS inputs