From waste to flame: Prayagraj vendor’s oil-powered ‘magical stove’

A street vendor in Prayagraj has turned crisis into innovation, building a “magical stove” that runs on waste engine oil amid concerns over LPG availability.

Aman Gupta, who runs a popular jalebi stall, devised the unconventional solution after his shop was forced to shut for four days due to difficulty in procuring gas cylinders during panic-driven demand. Determined to keep his business going, he experimented with an idea he came across online—eventually creating a stove powered by discarded “burnt mobil”.

The result: a steady flame comparable to an LPG stove, but fuelled by waste oil collected from local vehicle service stations.