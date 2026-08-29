FSSAI bans Everest Food Products, Laljee Godhoo from selling hing powder
Food regulator says samples from both companies were found sub-standard, with Everest products also classified as misbranded
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday prohibited Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd and Laljee Godhoo and Company from selling certain compounded hing powder products after samples were found to be sub-standard.
In a social media post, the food regulator said it had issued prohibition orders against both companies following laboratory analysis of their asafoetida products.
In the case of Everest Food Products, the regulator prohibited the sale of compounded asafoetida, or hing powder, variants with immediate effect.
According to FSSAI, samples of compounded asafoetida submitted for analysis were found to be "Misbranded and Sub-standard" by the food analyst at the primary food laboratory.
The regulator said the alcohol-soluble extract in the samples was recorded at 0 per cent, against the prescribed minimum standard of 5 per cent under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.
The Yellow Hing Powder and Black Hing Powder variants were also found to be sub-standard, with alcoholic extract levels of 3.29 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.
FSSAI directed Everest Food Products to submit an action plan to address what it described as continued malpractice involving the sale of sub-standard compounded hing and ensure that products sold by the company meet the standards specified under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The regulator warned that further action could follow if the deficiencies were not rectified.
Laljee Godhoo products also found sub-standard
FSSAI separately prohibited Laljee Godhoo and Company from selling hing powder after samples were found to be sub-standard, misbranded and, in some cases, adulterated.
The regulator said samples of compounded hing and compounded asafoetida, in both powder and lump forms, did not conform to the requirements prescribed under the 2011 regulations.
FSSAI further said that samples of raw hing used by the company in manufacturing compounded hing were found to contain excessive starch.
Under the prescribed standards, starch in hing must not exceed 1 per cent by weight.
The regulator directed Laljee Godhoo to submit an action plan detailing corrective measures and steps to ensure that only products meeting the prescribed standards are manufactured and sold in compliance with food safety laws.
The prohibition orders come as part of FSSAI's regulatory action against food businesses over violations relating to food quality, labelling, adulteration and compliance with licensing requirements.