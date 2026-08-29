FSSAI bans Everest Food Products, Laljee Godhoo from selling hing powder

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday prohibited Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd and Laljee Godhoo and Company from selling certain compounded hing powder products after samples were found to be sub-standard.

In a social media post, the food regulator said it had issued prohibition orders against both companies following laboratory analysis of their asafoetida products.

In the case of Everest Food Products, the regulator prohibited the sale of compounded asafoetida, or hing powder, variants with immediate effect.

According to FSSAI, samples of compounded asafoetida submitted for analysis were found to be "Misbranded and Sub-standard" by the food analyst at the primary food laboratory.

The regulator said the alcohol-soluble extract in the samples was recorded at 0 per cent, against the prescribed minimum standard of 5 per cent under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

The Yellow Hing Powder and Black Hing Powder variants were also found to be sub-standard, with alcoholic extract levels of 3.29 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

FSSAI directed Everest Food Products to submit an action plan to address what it described as continued malpractice involving the sale of sub-standard compounded hing and ensure that products sold by the company meet the standards specified under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator warned that further action could follow if the deficiencies were not rectified.