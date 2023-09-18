FSSAI begins milk & milk products' survey across 766 districts, to submit report by Dec

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has started a nationwide surveillance study on milk and milk products this month, in a bid to curb adulteration of such items, an official of the country's apex food regulator said on Monday.

The exercise will continue till October, and the regulator is expected to submit its report to the health ministry by December, FSSAI Advisor (Quality Assurance) Satyen K Panda said.

"The surveillance survey will cover 766 districts across the country and over 10,000 samples will be collected during the exercise. Two agencies have been engaged for the purpose," he told PTI.

Quality Council of India, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the National Dairy Development Board will conduct the survey for FSSAI, Panda said.