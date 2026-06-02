FTII Pune conducts re-test amid entrance exam paper leak allegations

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune is conducting a re-test for its entrance exam amid allegations of paper leaks and mismanagement, adding to a string of recent examination controversies in India that includes the NEET paper leak and CBSE's Class 12 on-screen marking (OSM) system row.

What Triggered the FTII Re-Test

FTII officially stated that the re-examination was necessitated by "significant operational disruptions at the Delhi centre" during the original entrance exam held on April 26. However, students are claiming the paper was leaked.

Multiple videos circulating on social media show students alleging they received "photocopies" of question papers at the Delhi centre after a significant delay. In one widely shared video, Associate Professor Mandar Digrajkar—Head of the Animation and Visual Effects Design Department at FTII and observer at the Begumpur centre in Delhi—is seen informing students that the exam has been cancelled, though he declined to explain why when asked.

On April 30, FTII announced a nationwide re-examination, with the re-test scheduled for July 12, 2026.

Students Condemn "Gross Misconduct"

The FTII Students' Association (FTIISA) released a statement on social media condemning what it called "gross misconduct and mismanagement" in the conduct of the entrance exam:

"It has been brought to the notice of the Film and Television Institute of India Students' Association that the integrity of the FTII Entrance Test 2025-2026 has been compromised across multiple exam centres. FTIISA Students' Association vehemently condemns the gross misconduct and mismanagement that have been reported and documented, and ensures the cooperation of the entire student body at FTII to bring a fair resolution to this matter."