Fuel price hike: Congress to protest inside and outside Parliament

The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the BJP government after petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise for the second day in a row and said it would protest both inside and outside Parliament.

A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on Tuesday with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of assembly elections in five states.

Congress MPs from both houses of Parliament protested outside the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex against the price hike in petrol, diesel and LPG gas.