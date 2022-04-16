Fuel sales fall in April on high prices

Petrol and diesel prices rose by Rs 10 per litre between March 22 and April 6 -- the highest ever increase during a 16-day period since fuel prices were deregulated two decades back.



On March 22, cooking gas prices too were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder to Rs 949.50 -- the highest-ever rate for the subsidised fuel.



Jet fuel prices too climbed to the highest-ever Rs 1,13,202.33 per kilolitre, resulting in a 20.5 per cent fall in sales month-on-month.



In the first two weeks of March, dealers as well as the public topped up their tanks in anticipation of an increase in prices that had been on hold in the run-up to the elections in states like Uttar Pradesh.



While daily price revisions restarted on March 22, the increases were calibrated. The price increases moderated the consumption.



Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers, which control roughly 90 per cent of the market, at 1.12 million tonnes during April 1-15 were nearly 12.1 per cent higher than the same period last year and 19.6 per cent higher than the period in 2019, preliminary industry data showed.



The consumption was, however, 9.7 per cent lower than the 1.24 million tonnes sales in the same period in March 2022.



Diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, saw sales jumping 7.4 per cent year-on-year to almost 3 million tonnes.



This was 4.8 per cent higher than sales in March 2019, but 15.6 per cent lower than 3.53 million tonnes consumption during March 1-15.