Full body scanners to be deployed in phased manner at airports, says BCAS chief

Full body scanners will be deployed at airports in a phased manner and the process is expected to start at major airports within a year, BCAS chief Zulfiquar Hasan said on Monday and stressed that there will not be any privacy issues as those have already been sorted out worldwide.

He also said that there will be options for passengers who have health issues in case they cannot use such scanners.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has set a deadline for the end of next year for the deployment of full body scanners at airports.

At a briefing in the national capital, Hasan said BCAS has given a deadline but there are procurement cycle issues as airport operators get these machines from the same two or three vendors around the world.