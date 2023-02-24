Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

A full emergency was declared at the International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources. The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.