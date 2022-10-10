'Funds depleted, ops would become standstill', DMRC to Delhi HC on the amount to payable DAMEPL

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has told the Delhi High Court that if prayers made by Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd (DAMEPL), are granted then its operations would come to complete standstill, which would be prejudicial to the public interest - considering that approximately 48 lakh journeys take place daily on the metro system maintained by DMRC in the NCR.



Recently, the DMRC sought a sum of Rs 3,500 crore from the Centre in the form of grant/equity interest free subordinate debt to comply with the high court's directions in the case of DAMEPL.



In an additional affidavit filed in the high court, DMRC's general manager, legal, said: "It is respectfully submitted that if any of the prayers as prayed for by the decree holder are granted by this court, at this juncture, the operations of the DMRC would come to complete standstill, which would be prejudicial to the public interest - considering that approximately 48 lakh journey's take place daily on the metro system maintained by DMRC in the NCR."