Funeral procession of youth killed in Secunderabad firing underway

Rakesh, son of farm workers Kumara Swamy and Poolamma, had the dream of joining the Army. According to his family, his elder sister is serving in Border Security Force (BSF)



Rakesh took coaching in a Hanamkonda-based institute and cleared physical tests. He was preparing for the written exam and was upset over the repeated postponement of the exam. After the Central government announced the Agnipath scheme, he, like many others, felt that their dreams were shattered.



The Telangana government late Friday announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family of Rakesh.



Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the death of Rakesh.



He conveyed his deep condolences to the youth's family and said a son of Backward Classes lost his life due to "wrong" policies of the Central government.



The chief minister also announced that in addition to Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, a government job will be provided to a member of Rakesh's family as per his or her qualification.