G20 anti-graft meet: Delegates hold deliberations on formal, informal channels of cooperation for info sharing

"India looks forward eagerly to hosting the delegates again at Rishikesh from 25th to 27th May for the second ACWG meeting and Kolkata from 9th to 11th August for the third ACWG meeting," he said.



India will also host the first-ever in-person anti-corruption ministerial meeting to provide further impetus to enhancing asset recovery and international cooperation for strengthening the fight against corruption and related economic crimes, Singh said.



Giovanni Tartaglia Polcini, head of task force, co-chair, G20 ACWG, Italy, appreciated India's efforts for organising the first meeting of the anti-graft panel at Gurugram.



While talking about the changing nature of corruption, he stated that there is a need to engage with the civil society and the business community, as part of a multi-stake holder approach that is required to effectively fight against corruption.



More than 90 delegates participating from 20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and nine international organisations attended the first meeting of the G20 ACWG, which is truly representative of the richness of international experience in anti-corruption initiatives, the statement said.