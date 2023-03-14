G20: Beautification of Delhi's Connaught Place stalled for want of funds

The New Delhi Municipal Council's plan to beautify Connaught Place, the heart of the city, in view of the G20 events is stalled for several months over the issue of funding, officials said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had asked traders to fund the renovations but they refused, saying the civic body should use the money collected as taxes.

However, the NDMC said they cannot fund the renovation as "it is not their market".