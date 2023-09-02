G20 Summit: Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals; traffic to be affected

Police on Saturday held full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit, escorting carcades from different parts of the national capital towards the New Delhi district, officials said.

The timings for the rehearsal are 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. The commuters have been advised to use metro services as traffic is likely to be affected.

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, they said.