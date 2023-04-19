G20 Summit in Goa: Casino branding goes into hiding

The Goa government, which has a policy of promoting casinos to attract high-end tourists, appears uneasy about showcasing it to delegates arriving in Goa for G20 meetings scheduled from April to July this year.

To protect Goa's reputation from tarnishing, metal barricades with casino branding in Panaji have been covered with white cloth pieces overnight as the G20 meetings started in the state capital on April 17.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the meetings in Goa feature over 180 representatives from 19 G20 member countries, ten invited states, and 22 international organisations. Discussions on three goals determined as part of the G20 Health Track will be the focus of the second Health Working Group meeting.