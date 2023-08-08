Gaddar’s last rites conducted with state honours, KCR pays last respects

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid his last respects to revolutionary balladeer Gaddar who was buried with state honours in Hyderabad on Monday night.

Hundreds of people bid tearful adieu to the people’s singer who passed away on Sunday following a brief illness.

A police contingent offered a gun salute as a mark of respect as the last rites were conducted with state honours at Alwal on the city outskirts.

Family members, friends and a large number of Gaddar’s followers and fans attended the funeral at Mahaboodhi Vidyalaya, a school established by Gaddar at Alwal.

Slogans of 'Gaddar amer rahe', and 'Jai Bheem' rent the air as Gaddar’s son Srikanth participated in the rituals conducted in accordance with the Buddhist faith. Leaders of different political parties, people’s organisations, eminent people from various walks of life, activists, artists and fans paid their last respects to the former Maoist ideologue, who had given up Maoist ideology and turned an Ambedkarite in 2017.