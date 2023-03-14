Gadkari compares Yogi with lord Krishna

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for controlling the law and order situation in the state and compared him with Lord Krishna who "came on the earth to end the evil".

Gadkari reiterated efforts to lay expressway network in UP in a bid to make roads in the state at par with that of the United States.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken strict measures to protect people from the evil and dangerous tendencies in the society. On behalf of the people of the country and in my personal capacity, I congratulate him for the steps he has taken," the road transport and highways minister said here after laying the foundation stone of and inaugurating various national highway projects worth Rs 10,000 crore.