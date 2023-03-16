Gaganyaan's first abort mission with test rocket in May 2023

The first of the four abort missions using test vehicles or test rockets for India's human space mission - Gaganyaan- is planned in May 2023, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.



"The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, is planned in May 2023, followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) in the first quarter of 2024," Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question about the status of the human space mission.



"The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next. The crewed mission is planned by end of 2024 based on the outcome of the successful test vehicle and uncrewed missions," he said.