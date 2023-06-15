Galwan Valley clash, Congress pays homage to army personnel

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the Modi government is responsible for not maintaining status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control, saying it is wearing "tinted Chinese glasses".

On the third anniversary of the Galwan clash, the Congress paid homage to the 20 Army personnel killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that India had lost possession of 26 patrolling points out of 65 and said it will continue to show the mirror of truth to the Modi government.