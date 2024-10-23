Gambhir backs under-fire KL Rahul, says social media does not matter one bit

On Wednesday 23 October, India head coach Gautam Gambhir threw his weight behind under-fire batter KL Rahul, saying it's the team management's opinion that matters and not the criticism that he is facing on social media.

Rahul was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru and made 12 in the second essay as the hosts lost the game by eight wickets.

But it appears Gambhir is ready to give him a long rope.

"Social media does not matter one bit. What the team management and leadership group thinks is very important. He is batting really well, had a decent knock in Kanpur (against Bangladesh) on a difficult wicket," Gambhir told reporters on the eve of the second Test when asked about Rahul's place in the team.

Rahul had managed a 68-run knock in the first innings of the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh.

"I am sure he would be knowing that he has to score big runs and he has capability of scoring runs. That's why he has been backed by the team...Ultimately, everyone is judged. International cricket is all about being judged," Gambhir added.