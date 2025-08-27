Ganeshotsav: A triumph of faith, unity and identity

The 10-day Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav, beginning on Ganesh Chaturthi and culminating on Anant Chaturdashi, stands not just as modern Maharashtra’s most-beloved festival, but a testament to India’s religious, social and cultural vitality.

Its transformation from an intimate household puja to the monumental public spectacle owes much to a unique confluence of tradition, revivalism and nationalist zeal — most notably through the intervention of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the late 19th century; but beneath the pageantry lies a fascinating saga of the evolution of the Ganesh cult itself and the multi-faceted significance it has acquired over centuries.

The origins of the Ganesh cult

Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity, finds his earliest tangible roots not in the Vedic pantheon, but in later historical developments. Archaeological and textual evidence suggests that elephant worship, possibly in the Kabul Valley as early as the 4th century BCE, and the reverence of elephant-headed yakshas in ancient Mathura are the foundations of the traditions that would later crystallise into Ganesh worship.

The Ganesh cult proper is believed to have matured during the post-Gupta era (6th–9th centuries CE), when he became recognised as the patron of the harvest, and thus of prosperity and fecundity.