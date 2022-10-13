Gang duping people with FASTag wallets busted: Delhi Police

A man working under them used to call these customers on one pretext or the other, including activation of the credit card, increasing the limit of credit card, waiving annual charges etc.



Once they would win their confidence, they would ask these people for details like the card number and the OTP One Time Password and would create a FASTag, which only requires a copy of RC and the OTP for creation.



The accused used to get the amount in these FASTag wallets. The accused also had a current account opened in order to receive the amount and distribute shares of different associates, police said.



Police have seized a laptop, a swipe machine, mobile phones, SIM cards, and Debit cards etc from the three men.



They have also seized a few luxury vehicles they bought with the fraud money.