Gang of cyber cheats who duped people seeking Ayurveda treatment busted, 3 held

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), a complaint on MHA Cyber Crime Portal from Nitin Sharma was received at Cyber Police Station of the North district wherein he alleged that he searched one mobile number on Google for Ayurvedic treatment of his son and contacted a mobile number mentioned on a website.



"When he contacted the given number, a person pretending to be Dr Sunil Gupta from Patanjali contacted him and directed him to pay Rs 10,000 as a registration fee. Subsequently, he was directed to pay an amount on different occasions for booking and Sharma paid around Rs 2,40,500 in an account provided by Dr Sunil Gupta. Sharma came to know about this fraud when he reached Patanjali Niramayam, Haridwar," said the DCP.



"During investigation, ownership details of the bank account were collected and it was found that the mobile number originated from Kolkata, West Bengal and was active in Nalanda, Bihar. While the money was withdrawn from different ATMs in West Bengal," said the official.