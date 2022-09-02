Gangrape, terror convicts to remain behind bars for life under proposed new policy of MP govt

Amid debate over the release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, the Madhya Pradesh government's proposed new policy provides for a life sentence till death for those held guilty for offences like gangrape and terrorist acts.

Convicts in such cases will not be released after the completion of 14 years in jail which is the minimum term of life sentence.

The release from Godhra prison of 11 persons who were convicted for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of several members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots caused widespread outrage last month. But the convicts' lawyers had claimed that the release complied with the 1992 policy which allowed such concession in Gujarat.

Under the proposed new policy-2022, those serving life sentence for crimes like rape of minor, gangrape, terrorist activities, making hooch, foreign currency-related crimes and murder of two or more persons will have to remain in prison till their last breath, a senior official said on Friday.