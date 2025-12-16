‘Gangs of Gandhinagar’ stand exposed, Congress after Delhi court dismisses ED complaint

Hours after a Delhi court declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case linked to the National Herald, the Congress on Tuesday mounted a fierce counterattack on the Modi government, accusing it of weaponising central agencies to harass the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said the court order had exposed what he called the “gangs of Gandhinagar” and their alleged misuse of investigative agencies. He described the case as a deliberate attempt to break the morale of Rahul Gandhi, arguing that the conspiracy went far beyond one individual.

“This conspiracy is not against Rahul Gandhi alone; it is against the people of India,” Khera said.

Welcoming the court’s decision, Khera termed it a “moral and political victory” for the party.

"What we have been saying and writing for the past 12 years has been proven true. The way 'Gangs of Gandhinagar' uses government agencies like ED-CBI-IT as a private army, the truth about it has been exposed today," he added.

For the past 12 years, TV debates have been raging, headlines have been created, and people's attention has been diverted from essential issues to the National Herald