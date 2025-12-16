‘Gangs of Gandhinagar’ stand exposed, Congress after Delhi court dismisses ED complaint
The principal opposition party said that for the past 12 years resources were spent and agencies were misused to investigate a bogus case
Hours after a Delhi court declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case linked to the National Herald, the Congress on Tuesday mounted a fierce counterattack on the Modi government, accusing it of weaponising central agencies to harass the Opposition.
Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said the court order had exposed what he called the “gangs of Gandhinagar” and their alleged misuse of investigative agencies. He described the case as a deliberate attempt to break the morale of Rahul Gandhi, arguing that the conspiracy went far beyond one individual.
“This conspiracy is not against Rahul Gandhi alone; it is against the people of India,” Khera said.
Welcoming the court’s decision, Khera termed it a “moral and political victory” for the party.
"What we have been saying and writing for the past 12 years has been proven true. The way 'Gangs of Gandhinagar' uses government agencies like ED-CBI-IT as a private army, the truth about it has been exposed today," he added.
For the past 12 years, TV debates have been raging, headlines have been created, and people's attention has been diverted from essential issues to the National Herald
Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court refused to take cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet, noting that it was based on a complaint by a private individual rather than an FIR relating to a scheduled (predicate) offence—an essential legal requirement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The court also observed that since the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing has already registered an FIR in the matter, it would be premature to examine the ED’s case on merits at this stage.
Also speaking at the press conference, Congress advocate Mohammed Khan described the National Herald case as “bogus from day one”.
He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate and faced hours of questioning, yet the agency failed to substantiate its allegations despite deploying vast resources.
“This entire exercise was a complete waste of time,” Khan said.
Soon after the order, the Congress issued a statement asserting that the “nefarious and illegal actions of the Modi government” had been fully exposed. The party said the case was “unlawful and driven by malice”, stressing that the ED had acted beyond its jurisdiction by proceeding without a valid FIR.
“This campaign of political vendetta, carried out over the past decade against the principal Opposition party, stands exposed before the entire nation,” the statement said, adding that the Congress would continue to fight for truth and democratic rights and would not be intimidated.
The ED has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and the company Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.
The agency alleges that Young Indian acquired properties worth around Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald, in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan, and claims that the Gandhis together hold a 76 per cent stake in Young Indian.